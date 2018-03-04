Impact player

Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State

The 6-foot-3 senior forward had 26 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocks, becoming the first player in conference tournament history to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game.

By the numbers

7 Mavunga’s block total set a Big Ten tournament record.

73 Combined points for Gophers’ Kenisha Bell, Carlie Wagner and Gadiva Hubbard.

3-for-17 The Gophers’ fourth-quarter shooting (17.6 percent).