Impact player
Stephanie Mavunga, Ohio State
The 6-foot-3 senior forward had 26 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocks, becoming the first player in conference tournament history to post a 20-point, 20-rebound game.
By the numbers
7 Mavunga’s block total set a Big Ten tournament record.
73 Combined points for Gophers’ Kenisha Bell, Carlie Wagner and Gadiva Hubbard.
3-for-17 The Gophers’ fourth-quarter shooting (17.6 percent).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Wie wins LPGA's Women's World Championship in Singapore
Michelle Wie sunk a lengthy putt from off the green on the final hole to win the LPGA's Women's World Championship by one stroke on Sunday.
Gophers
No. 7 Gonzaga advances to WCC semifinals
Gonzaga was sluggish early in the West Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
Sports
Loons strike twice late but drop season-opener 3-2 to San Jose
Kevin Molino scored in the 82nd and 85th minutes off feeds from Christian Ramirez and Rasmus Schuller but it wasn't enough for the win.
Wolves
Ball, Randle rally Lakers past Spurs late, 116-112
Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers are feeling extremely comfortable on the road.
Gophers
Kell, Pope lead SDSU to 79-74 win vs. No. 21 Nevada
San Diego State's three seniors came up big on Senior Night, giving the Aztecs some momentum going into the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.