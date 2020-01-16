The Gophers officially hired a new defensive line coach Thursday.

Chad Wilt, who spent this past season in the same position at Cincinnati, brings nearly two decades of coaching experience with him to the Gophers in 2020. His hiring, first reported Wednesday night before a finalized deal, fills the hole Jim Panagos left when he departed for the same role at Rutgers a month ago. This is the Gophers fifth defensive line coach in as many seasons.

Wilt previously coached D-line at Army West Point, Maryland, Ball State, Richmond, Virginia, Liberty and Central Connecticut State. But with the Bearcats in 2019, Wilt and the defense led the AAC in total defense, totaling 96 tackles for a loss and 31 sacks in an 11-win season. Cincinnati won the East division of its conference as well as their bowl game, finishing the season ranked No. 21. The team allowed just 138.6 rushing yards and 20.6 points per game.

The Carlisle, Pa., native will inherit a line that graduated three of four starters.