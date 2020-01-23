Gophers interim quarterbacks coach Greg Harbaugh Jr., is heading back to Western Michigan.

The former offensive quality control coach will helm the wide receivers group, the Broncos announced Wednesday. Harbaugh was a graduate assistant at Western Michigan under Gophers coach P.J. Fleck in 2015 and 2016 before joining him at the Gophers the next season and again in 2019. He coached receivers at Chattanooga in 2018.

When offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca took the same job at Penn State a week before the Outback Bowl, Harbaugh stepped in to lead the quarterbacks in his absence. He saw starter Tanner Morgan to completing 19 of 29 passes for 278 yards, two touchdowns and an interception back on New Year's Day.

In all, the Gophers have lost three coaches so far this offseason in Ciarrocca, Harbaugh and defensive line coach Jim Panagos. Fleck hired Mike Sanford Jr., from Utah State for the OC job and Chad Wilt from Cincinnati for the D-line position.