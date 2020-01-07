A Gophers offensive lineman has medically retired.
Kyle Sassack, a redshirt sophomore, didn't play at all this year and was even injured during spring practices. The 6-7, 315-pound Michigan native played in just two games in 2018.
In a Twitter post Tuesday, the offensive tackle wrote he injured his shoulder for a third time earlier this season, and the NCAA has granted him a medical retirement. Sassack was a three-star recruit in Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's 2017 class.
Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers. ❤️〽️ pic.twitter.com/F8PBXkSi9U— Kyle Sassack (@KSass74) January 7, 2020
Also of note, Fleck shared the fall semester GPA of his team, a record 3.21.
Fall Semester grades are in and I couldn’t be prouder!!— P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) January 7, 2020
SCHOOL RECORD 3.21 Semester GPA
SCHOOL RECORD 3.17 Cumulative Team GPA
86 Student-Athletes over a 3.0 GPA
2 Academic All-Americans
53 Student-Athletes named Academic All-B1G#RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/rfC0r3RDt0