A Gophers offensive lineman has medically retired.

Kyle Sassack, a redshirt sophomore, didn't play at all this year and was even injured during spring practices. The 6-7, 315-pound Michigan native played in just two games in 2018.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the offensive tackle wrote he injured his shoulder for a third time earlier this season, and the NCAA has granted him a medical retirement. Sassack was a three-star recruit in Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's 2017 class.

Row the Boat, Ski-U-Mah, Go Gophers.

Also of note, Fleck shared the fall semester GPA of his team, a record 3.21.