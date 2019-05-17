The late signing period ended earlier this week, but the Gophers are still looking to put the finishing touches on their 2019 recruiting class.

Highest on the priority list for Richard Pitino is to add another guard who could help the Gophers run their offense in the 2019-20 season.

Three-star New Hampton School (N.H.) guard Mika Adams-Woods made his official visit to Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday, but there’s no word yet on an announcement date from him.

Adams-Woods thanked the Gophers for having him on an official visit after it ended. He posted pics wearing a Minnesota uniform an his Instagram account, but wrote that he was not committed.

Minnesota jumped on his recruitment this month. Other schools are showing more interest as well, including Cincinnati recently.The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior from New York was a former Nebraska recruit who asked to be released from his signed letter of intent last month when Tim Miles was replaced by Fred Hoiberg as Cornhuskers coach.

“I think people if they see Mika they’ll be pleasantly surprised,” his former high school coach Gallagher Driscoll said this week. “His biggest thing is he makes everybody around him better. He’s left-handed. Everybody likes playing with Mika. I think he’s a great listener and is very, very coachable. He’s not one of those guys who they will take him just to fill a spot. I think he’s competitive enough to put himself in a situation to be playing some (major) minutes. I just think he’s really good. You need somebody to get the ball from Point A to Point B.”

Adams-Woods was considering Massachusetts, Florida International and St. Joseph’s after reopening his recruitment earlier this spring. The Gophers have been searching for another ballhandler and facilitator to add to their 2019 class, which includes guard Tre’ Williams, forward Isaiah Ihnen and center Sam Freeman.

In his second season at New Hampton this year, Adams-Woods averaged 19 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals. He also shot 56.8 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three-point range.

“I think he was under recruited,” said Driscoll, who coached Adams-Woods at Bishop Ludden. “He’s a true point guard who had an unbelievable year this year at New Hampton. There was a period when he was scoring 25 point per game and shooting close to 50 percent from the three-point line.”

Before transferring to prep school in 2017, he spent his first three years as the starting point guard for Bishop Ludden High School in his hometown of Syracuse, N.Y. Adams-Woods flew under the radar despite playing for the Nike EYBL Albany Rocks AAU team, which featured McDonald’s All-American Isaiah Stewart.

The question is will the Gophers hold off other suitors for Adams-Woods to finish their 2019 class?

There doesn’t appear to be a timetable for his decision, but Pitino likely can’t wait too long if he wants to find another ball handler for next season.

“The style of play at Minnesota is conducive to what Mika can do,” Driscoll said. “I’ve seen Minnesota play 100 times. I think it would be a good situation.”