game recap

OFFENSIVE MVP

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Though the quarterback didn't have jaw-dropping statistics — 15-for-21 passing for 230 yards and no touchdowns — he made the big plays: his 13-yard TD run late in the first half and a 68-yard completion to JJ Jefferson in the third quarter.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Blake Cashman, Gophers

The senior linebacker made his home finale memorable by making a career-high 20 tackles, a record by a Gophers player in TCF Bank Stadium. He added a fourth-down sack, 2½ tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

By the numbers

37,915 Average announced attendance for the Gophers' seven home games this season, lowest in TCF Bank Stadium history. The previous low was 43,814 in 2016.

4-for-25 Opponents' third-down conversion percentage against the Gophers the past two weeks. Northwestern was 4-for-13.

Randy Johnson