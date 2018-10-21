OFFENSIVE MVP

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

The quarterback completed 25 of 29 passes for 276 yards and three TDs and rushed 15 times for 125 yards and a TD.

Defensive MVP

Mohamed Barry, Nebraska

The linebacker made 11 tackles, including one for loss.

By the numbers

3-5 The Gophers’ record vs. Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Minnesota leads the overall series 32-25-2.

11, 184 Career highs in catches and yards for Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson.

35.1 Average yards on Nebraska’s seven touchdown plays.

3 Players who surpassed 100 rushing yards for Nebraska — Martinez, Devine Ozigbo (12 carries for 152) and Maurice Washington (14 for 109).

0 Turnover margin for the Gophers, who recovered a fumble but had a pass intercepted. They are a minus-8 in conference games.

Randy Johnson