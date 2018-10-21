OFFENSIVE MVP
Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
The quarterback completed 25 of 29 passes for 276 yards and three TDs and rushed 15 times for 125 yards and a TD.
Defensive MVP
Mohamed Barry, Nebraska
The linebacker made 11 tackles, including one for loss.
By the numbers
3-5 The Gophers’ record vs. Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten. Minnesota leads the overall series 32-25-2.
11, 184 Career highs in catches and yards for Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson.
35.1 Average yards on Nebraska’s seven touchdown plays.
3 Players who surpassed 100 rushing yards for Nebraska — Martinez, Devine Ozigbo (12 carries for 152) and Maurice Washington (14 for 109).
0 Turnover margin for the Gophers, who recovered a fumble but had a pass intercepted. They are a minus-8 in conference games.
Randy Johnson
