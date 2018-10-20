The Cornhuskers

For the first time, Nebraska is 0-6, and the Cornhuskers have lost 10 in a row dating to last year. But coach Scott Frost’s team has been competitive in most games in spite of that record.

Player to watch

True freshman QB Adrian Martinez, pictured, has shown a quick grasp of the offense, passing for 233.4 yards per game. He’s especially dangerous when improvising. “A lot of their offense comes from if a play does break down, the second play starts,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “He’s really good at the second play because he can run.’’

GOPHERS OFFENSE VS. CORNHUSKERS DEFENSE

Blackshirts? Not this Nebraska defense, which is giving up 38.3 points per game, last in the Big Ten. Look for Gophers QB Zack Annexstad to find WRs Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman open often. And RB Mohamed Ibrahim is coming off a 157-yard day against Ohio State. Advantage: Gophers

GOPHERS DEFENSE VS. CORNHUSKERS OFFENSE

With a secondary limited because of injuries, the Gophers will try to stop the run. Iowa and Ohio State took to the air instead , with their QBs combining to pass for 726 yards and seven TDs. Gophers rush end Carter Coughlin will be key in keeping Martinez in check. Advantage: Huskers

Special teams

Injuries have limited the Gophers’ return game, and kicker Emmit Carpenter needs to rebound from last week’s two missed kicks at Ohio State. Nebraska’s special teams haven’t impressed so far. Advantage: Gophers

Intangibles

The Huskers are home and itching to give Frost his first victory. Minnesota’s 54-21 romp last year at TCF Bank Stadium didn’t sit well with Nebraska. Advantage: Huskers

RJ’S PREDICTION

Gophers 33

Nebraska 31

The Gophers showed a lot of improvement at Ohio State; facing this defense should be just enough to get them a victory.