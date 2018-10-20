The Cornhuskers
For the first time, Nebraska is 0-6, and the Cornhuskers have lost 10 in a row dating to last year. But coach Scott Frost’s team has been competitive in most games in spite of that record.
Player to watch
True freshman QB Adrian Martinez, pictured, has shown a quick grasp of the offense, passing for 233.4 yards per game. He’s especially dangerous when improvising. “A lot of their offense comes from if a play does break down, the second play starts,’’ Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. “He’s really good at the second play because he can run.’’
GOPHERS OFFENSE VS. CORNHUSKERS DEFENSE
Blackshirts? Not this Nebraska defense, which is giving up 38.3 points per game, last in the Big Ten. Look for Gophers QB Zack Annexstad to find WRs Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman open often. And RB Mohamed Ibrahim is coming off a 157-yard day against Ohio State. Advantage: Gophers
GOPHERS DEFENSE VS. CORNHUSKERS OFFENSE
With a secondary limited because of injuries, the Gophers will try to stop the run. Iowa and Ohio State took to the air instead , with their QBs combining to pass for 726 yards and seven TDs. Gophers rush end Carter Coughlin will be key in keeping Martinez in check. Advantage: Huskers
Special teams
Injuries have limited the Gophers’ return game, and kicker Emmit Carpenter needs to rebound from last week’s two missed kicks at Ohio State. Nebraska’s special teams haven’t impressed so far. Advantage: Gophers
Intangibles
The Huskers are home and itching to give Frost his first victory. Minnesota’s 54-21 romp last year at TCF Bank Stadium didn’t sit well with Nebraska. Advantage: Huskers
RJ’S PREDICTION
Gophers 33
Nebraska 31
The Gophers showed a lot of improvement at Ohio State; facing this defense should be just enough to get them a victory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.