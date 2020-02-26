pointless stats

The Gophers are receiving only 1.4 points per game from players in their 2016 and 2017 recruiting classes, ranking 12th among the 14 Big Ten teams. Here’s how each team in the league ranks in production from those classes:

Team PPG

Michigan 53.8

Wisconsin 41.1

Iowa 39.9

Indiana 37.5

Michigan State 31.9

Ohio State 30.6

Penn State 29.1

Purdue 27

Maryland 25.6

Rutgers 19.6

Illinois 15.1

Minnesota 1.4

Nebraska 0

Northwestern 0