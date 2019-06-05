HEADED FOR THE NCAAS
Men
Obsa Ali
3,000-meter steeplechase
Alec Basten
3,000-meter steeplechase
Kieran McKeag
Hammer throw
Women
Bethany Hasz
5,000 meters
Megan Hasz
10,000 meters
Tess Keyzers
Shot put
Temi Ogunrinde
Hammer throw
Rachel Schow
400-meter hurdles
Amira Young
100 meters
