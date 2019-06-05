HEADED FOR THE NCAAS

Men

Obsa Ali

3,000-meter steeplechase

Alec Basten

3,000-meter steeplechase

Kieran McKeag

Hammer throw

Women

Bethany Hasz

5,000 meters

Megan Hasz

10,000 meters

Tess Keyzers

Shot put

Temi Ogunrinde

Hammer throw

Rachel Schow

400-meter hurdles

Amira Young

100 meters