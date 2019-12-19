gOPHERS’ ncaa results WITH mCcUTCHEON

The Gophers’ NCAA tournament history under Hugh McCutcheon

2012 — Lost to Penn State in region final

2013 — Lost to Stanford in region semis

2015 — Lost to Texas in Final Four semis

2016 — Lost to Stanford in Final Four semis

2017 — Lost to USC in region semis

2018 — Lost to Oregon in region semis

2019 — Gophers reach another Final Four

McCutcheon’s NCAA tournament record: 21-6