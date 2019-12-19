gOPHERS’ ncaa results WITH mCcUTCHEON
The Gophers’ NCAA tournament history under Hugh McCutcheon
2012 — Lost to Penn State in region final
2013 — Lost to Stanford in region semis
2015 — Lost to Texas in Final Four semis
2016 — Lost to Stanford in Final Four semis
2017 — Lost to USC in region semis
2018 — Lost to Oregon in region semis
2019 — Gophers reach another Final Four
McCutcheon’s NCAA tournament record: 21-6
