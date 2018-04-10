The Gophers are moving up their annual spring football game to Thursday evening, from Saturday afternoon, to avoid what could be an especially bad April weather weekend.

The weekend forecast has already scared off Wisconsin and Iowa State. The Badgers announced Tuesday that their spring game was outright canceled, and the Cyclones announced Monday that they had canceled their game.

Gophers officials spent Tuesday rearranging their plans, including working with the Big Ten Network, determined to get their game in. The game will begin at 6 p.m., and it will be streamed live on BTN2GO and shown later in the evening on BTN’s main channel on tape-delay.

The game will be at TCF Bank Stadium, and tickets are free.

The Thursday forecast in Minneapolis calls for highs in the low 50s, with a low of 36. It gets much worse from there: highs in the upper 30s with rain on Friday, and temps in the 20s and low 30s with snow over the weekend.

Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said in a statement: “The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority. The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday.”