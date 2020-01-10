GAME RECAP
Impact player
Cassius Winston, Spartans
The All-American senior point guard scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half, while finishing 8-for-19 from the field and 8-for-8 on free throws.
by the nUMBERS
19 Offensive rebounds for the Spartans against the Gophers.
1 Minnesota’s lone win at Michigan State since 1997, which came in Pitino’s second year in 2014-15.
MARCUS FULLER
