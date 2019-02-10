GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Nick Ward, Michigan State

The junior center scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half on 9-for-14 shooting, to go with nine rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

40-20 Michigan State’s advantage on points in the paint.

36.7 The Gophers’ field-goal percentage, including 30 percent in the first half.

17 Combined points for the Gophers’ Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy on 6-for-17 shooting.

MARCUS FULLER