GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nick Ward, Michigan State
The junior center scored 12 of his 22 points in the second half on 9-for-14 shooting, to go with nine rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
40-20 Michigan State’s advantage on points in the paint.
36.7 The Gophers’ field-goal percentage, including 30 percent in the first half.
17 Combined points for the Gophers’ Amir Coffey, Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy on 6-for-17 shooting.
MARCUS FULLER
