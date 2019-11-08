Series preview: Gophers men at Michigan

5:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday • TV: BTN both days • radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (3-4-1) opened Big Ten play last weekend with a 3-2 second overtime win (an official tie with an extra standings point) and a 5-3 loss to Notre Dame. Sammy Walker scored his second OT goal of the season in the opener, while the Gophers squandered a 2-0 second-period lead and lost a game in which it was outshot 17-2 in the third period on the second night. Jack Perbix scored his first goal and fellow freshman Jaxon Nelson got his first point in the finale. Coach Bob Motzko said Scott Reedy would join the top line with Walker and Blake McLaughlin, with freshman Ben Meyers centering Brannon McManus and Sampo Ranta. Motzko indicated that goalies Jared Moe and Jack LaFontaine each would start a game.

Wolverines at a glance: Michigan (3-4-1) opened conference play with a pair of one-goal losses at Ohio State. The Wolverines rely on balanced scoring, with five players tied for the team lead with four points apiece. Forwards Jack Becker, Nick Pastujov and Will Lockwood share the goal-scoring lead with three each. Goalie Strauss Mann has started all eight games, posting a 2.0 goals-against average with a .934 save percentage and two shutouts. The Wolverines went 1-2-1-1 against the Gophers last regular season before Minnesota swept Michigan 3-2 (OT) and 4-1 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

RANDY JOHNSON