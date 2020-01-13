GAME RECAP
Impact player
Daniel Oturu, Gophers
The 6-10 sophomore from Woodbury scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half, and shot 13-for-18 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 The Gophers’ turnovers against the Wolverines, which was tied for season-low against Utah.
12 Marcus Carr’s career-high in assists Sunday and tied for the fifth most in Gophers history.
0-6 The Gophers won their first game this season when trailing at halftime.
MARCUS FULLER
