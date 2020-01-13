GAME RECAP

Impact player

Daniel Oturu, Gophers

The 6-10 sophomore from Woodbury scored 20 of his 30 points in the first half, and shot 13-for-18 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 The Gophers’ turnovers against the Wolverines, which was tied for season-low against Utah.

12 Marcus Carr’s career-high in assists Sunday and tied for the fifth most in Gophers history.

0-6 The Gophers won their first game this season when trailing at halftime.

MARCUS FULLER