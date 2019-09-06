When the Gophers men’s basketball team released its full schedule Thursday, you probably noticed there were only 29 regular-season games listed.

That included the previously announced 20-game Big Ten slate.

Minnesota is still looking to officially add at least one more home game to the nonconference portion, according to sources. The Big Ten TV schedule already lists that game as Nov. 18 vs. Manhattan at home on ESPNU.

But there could potentially be another game, too.

Division I teams are allowed 31 regular-season games, which could include 27 games plus up to four bonus games if they participate in a multi-team event. MTEs can be preseason tournaments or showcases, such as last season’s Vancouver Showcase that included the Gophers playing three teams in Canada and one at home.

This season, the Gophers are not participating in a showcase, but they’re expected to play Manhattan, Central Michigan (Nov. 21) and DePaul (Nov. 29) as part of an MTE. The U also could potentially have a waiver granted by the NCAA to play a fourth game that was supposed to be part of the MTE (possibly vs. North Dakota at home on Nov. 24).

The Manhattan game could be the first and only nationally televised Gophers home game in November. Their other three games, including the Nov. 5 opener vs. Cleveland State are on BTN-plus for monthly subscription (Nov. 9 game vs. Oklahoma in Sioux Falls is the first on BTN).

If the Gophers are allowed to add the North Dakota game on Nov. 24, they would have at least two Saturday home games this season. Currently, the only Saturday home game is Dec. 28 vs. Florida International. The only weekend Big Ten home games are Sunday, but they have five of them (most in the Big Ten).

The Gophers play their lone exhibition game Oct. 28 vs. Southwest Minnesota State at the Barn. The full current schedule can be found here.