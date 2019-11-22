7 p.m. Friday (FSN) and Saturday (FSN Plus), 3M Arena at Mariucci • Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Border Battle always special

Gophers at a glance: Drubbed by a combined 14-5 at home by Penn State, Minnesota (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2 Big Ten) will try to rebound against a Wisconsin team that averages 3.67 goals per game. Goaltending had been a bright spot for the Gophers, but both Jack LaFontaine (3.41 goals-against average) and Jared Moe (2.69) saw their stats take a hit as Penn State feasted on Minnesota turnovers.

Badgers at a glance: Wisconsin (6-6, 1-3) has endured an up-and-down season, with the highlight being a home sweep of defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth by a combined score of 9-3. The Badgers are coming off a 3-0 win and 5-4 loss to Notre Dame in Madison.

Randy Johnson