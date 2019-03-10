Sophomore winger Brannon McManus, at least, said he didn’t much notice Friday’s “obviously, really, really small crowd” at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

That’s good, because it wasn’t much better Saturday, with a snowstorm compounding the high school state hockey tournament in possibly discouraging even more fans from making the trip. But unlike Friday, it didn’t take the Gophers until halfway through the game to shake off their own low energy.

The Gophers scored a hat trick of first-period goals en route to a 4-1 victory. That means they advance to the Big Ten tournament’s single-elimination semifinals March 16, with the opponent and location to be determined. No. 1 seed Ohio State, which had a bye through the quarterfinals, will play host to the other semifinal March 17. BTN will broadcast both games.

The Gophers (18-15-4) must win the conference tournament to advance to the NCAA one. Michigan’s season ends at 13-16-7.

Senior center Tommy Novak put the Gophers up early about five minutes into the game. Sophomore winger Scott Reedy then spun a shot in at 12:42. Junior center Rem Pitlick weaved through Michigan’s zone for his own score with five minutes left in the period.

The Gophers’ power play ended the overtime contest Friday, and Michigan avoided a penalty until the end of the second period. But the top-10 unit in the nation at 23.9 percent entering this game doesn’t need many opportunities, and Pitlick netted his second of the night on a one-timer.

Gophers forward Tyler Sheehy drove toward the net during a 4-1 victory over Michigan at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday.

Michigan’s junior center Adam Winborg robbed Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson of his first shutout of the season, jamming in a goal at 17:02 in the third period. But Robson still ended the match with 22 saves.