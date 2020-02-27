If you’re a Gophers men’s hockey season ticket-holder, you’ll likely see a smaller bill for the 2020-21 season.

The university announced Thursday that all scholarship seating zones will feature a price decrease of either $200 or $100. That covers more than 75 percent of season tickets at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The season-ticket price will remain $500 for all zones, while the decrease comes from the per-seat scholarship donation.

The Gophers have battled attendance issues recently, with the average falling from 9,595 in 2016-17 to 8,726 in 2017-18 and 7,944 in 2018-19. This season, the Gophers are averaging 8,231 at their 10,000-seat arena entering this weekend’s final regular-season series against Michigan.

“We feel this season ticket pricing adjustment will serve both of those groups and help us provide an exciting atmosphere at 3M Arena at Mariucci,” athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. “Over the last three years, we’ve stressed how important winning our fans back is to the athletic department. We’ve listened to feedback from season ticket holders and those conversations have influenced many of the new fan experience initiatives and opportunities that we provide to season ticket holders.”

Here are the changes, with total seat price and donation:

Club level ($200 reduction)

2019-20 price: $1,500 ($1,000 donation) or $1,200 ($700 donation)

2020-21 price: $1,300 ($800 donation) or $1,000 ($500 donation)

Zone 1 ($200 reduction)

2019-20 price: $1,000 ($500 donation)

2020-21 price: $800 ($300 donation)

Zone 2 ($200 reduction)

2019-20 price: $900 ($400 donation)

2020-21 price: $700 ($200 donation)

Zone 3 ($100 reduction)

2019-20 price: $700 ($200 donation)

2020-21 price: $600 ($100 donation)

Zone 4 ($200 decrease over past two seasons)

2019-20 price: $500 (no donation)

2020-21 price: $500 (no donation)