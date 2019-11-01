7:30 p.m. Friday (BTN) and 4 p.m. Saturday (FSN) 3M Arena at Mariucci • Radio: 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Irish goalie is back at it following injury

Gophers update: Minnesota (3-3) begins Big Ten play against the team that ended its 2018-19 season in the conference tournament semifinals and will try to rebound from being swept 5-2 and 2-0 by Minnesota Duluth last weekend. Sophomore F Sammy Walker saw his four-game point streak end Saturday at UMD but leads the Gophers with seven points on four goals and three assists. Look for coach Bob Motzko to continue alternating goalies Jack LaFontaine and Jared Moe.

Fighting Irish update: Fifth-ranked Notre Dame (4-0) opened its season with sweeps of Air Force and Lake Superior State. Seniors Cal Burke and Mike O’Leary each have four goals and seven assists and are tied for second nationally in scoring. Senior G Cale Morris, the 2018 Mike Richter Award winner as the nation’s top netminder, made his season debut Saturday against Lake Superior State after suffering an upper-body injury during training camp. He made 29 saves in a 6-4 victory.

RANDY JOHNSON