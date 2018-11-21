5:30 p.m. vs. Washington • BTN • 100.3 FM

Gophers face early test against Pac-12 contender Huskies

Preview: The Gophers (4-0) play Wednesday against Washington in the third and final game in the Vancouver Showcase. The Huskies entered the season as the No. 25 team in the nation before a 20-point loss to Auburn knocked them out of the Associated Press top 25. Washington coach Mike Hopkins returned all five starters from a 21-win team that went to the NIT, but was projected to contend for the Pac-12 title this year. This is could be a potential marquee NCAA tournament win for the Gophers, who play their third of seven high major opponents in November and early December.

Players to watch: Gophers freshman guard Gabe Kalscheur had a season-high 25 points against Santa Clara on Tuesday night. His seven three-pointers were the most for a U freshman since Devoe Joseph’s seven at Penn State in 2009. Washington guard Jaylen Nowell had 32 points, including 20 in the first half in a win Sunday against Santa Clara.

Numbers: Blake Hoffarber and Malik Smith have the Gophers’ school record for three-pointers in a game with eight (Hoffarber in 2009 and Smith in 2014).

MARCUS FULLER