GOPHERS MEN'S GAMEDAY

7 p.m. Saturday vs. Oklahoma • Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, S.D. • BTN (103.5 FM)

A return trip to South Dakota

Preview: The last time the Gophers (1-0) played at the Sanford Pentagon was in 2016, when they erased a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Vanderbilt 56-52. The team went on to its first NCAA tournament under Richard Pitino the following March. The Sooners (1-0), who were picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll, defeated Texas San Antonio 85-67 on Tuesday. In his ninth season, Lon Kruger had to replace six seniors and two players who transferred from a 20-win team that lost in the NCAA tournament second round to eventual national champion Virginia.

Players to watch: Gophers freshman F Isaiah Ihnen (wrist) will be a game-time decision. The new starting backcourt of Marcus Carr and Payton Willis combined for 35 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in Tuesday's 85-50 victory over Cleveland State. … Oklahoma newcomers Austin Reaves (Wichita State transfer) and De'Vion Harmon had 23 points apiece in Tuesday's opener. Sooners senior F Kristian Doolittle will make his season debut after the NCAA suspended him a game for playing in a noncertified summer league. Doolittle had 19 points and 15 rebounds vs. Mississippi in the NCAA tournament.

Numbers: The Gophers, who averaged only 5.3 three-pointers per game last season, hit 13 of 29 attempts Tuesday, tying for fourth most in school history and the most since hitting that mark vs. Missouri State in 2015.

Marcus Fuller