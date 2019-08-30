The Gophers men’s basketball team will play DePaul as part of hosting a multiple-team event at Williams Arena for the 2019-20 season, sources told the Star Tribune.

The entire field of the five-team event and the date will be announced when Minnesota’s nonconference schedule is released soon. The Big Ten schedule came out last week with the U opening at Iowa and vs. Ohio State

Gophers coach Richard Pitino lost three starters, including All-Big Ten players Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey from a 21-win NCAA tournament team. But Pitino’s newcomer-laden squad will be put the test with six major conference opponents during the nonconference season in 2019-20.

Adding an opponent like DePaul was something Pitino previously said he wanted to do to reward fans who filled up the Barn in non-conference play.

The Gophers only other non-Big Ten major conference foe at home will be Clemson as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 2. Going on the road in nonconference, Minnesota plays Oklahoma on Nov. 9 in Sioux Falls, S.D, Nov. 12 at Butler, Nov. 15 at Utah and Dec. 21 vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa.

Minnesota trails DePaul 8-9 in their all-time series that goes back to 1933. The last meeting between the programs was with the Gophers winning 86-85 in the Old Spice Classic in Orlando in 2011-12 under Tubby Smith.

The Blue Demons were 19-17 overall last season after finishing runner-up in the College Basketball Invitational (CBI). They were 7-11 in the Big East, but fifth-year coach Dave Leitao added more talent to his squad for this year.

DePaul was projected to finish higher in the Big East than Butler at No. 8 in SI.com’s summer conference projections for the 2019-20 season. The Blue Demons signed a top-30 recruiting class, which included four-star forward Romeo Weems. They also added Division I transfers Charlie Moore (Kansas), Darious Hall (Arkansas) and Carte’Are Gordon (St. Louis).

But Gordon recently announced he was leaving the program and Moore is still waiting for a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.

Leitao also will serve a three-game suspension to begin the season and his program was placed on three years of probation due to NCAA violations. A former Blue Demon staff member allegedly was involved in providing an “impressible benefit” when living with a recruit to help him become academically eligible to enroll at the school.