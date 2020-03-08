In a season defined by close losses and missed opportunities, Gophers coach Richard Pitino and his basketball team needed a feel-good moment to end the regular season.

The Gophers got just that with Gabe Kalscheur helping them set a school record with 18 three-pointers on Senior Day in a 107-75 victory Sunday afternoon against last-place Nebraska at Williams Arena.

Kalscheur finished with a team-high 26 points on 8-for-11 shooting from three-point range, including 21 points on 7-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the second half.

The 6-4 sophomore from DeLaSalle tied the single-game record for threes also held by Blake Hoffarber (2009) and Malik Smith (2014).

The Gophers (14-16, 8-12), who tied the record for threes in a game set in 2001, picked up some much-needed momentum going into the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Seniors Michael Hurt, Alihan Demir and Brady Rudrud were honored before the game with their friends and family in attendance for their final home game. They all had a chance to celebrate by contributing to a big win.

Demir, who had a season-best 19 points and 10 rebounds, made the biggest impact when the team needed a boost to start both halves Sunday.

The native of Turkey had the first three baskets of the second half to extend a 52-37 halftime advantage into insurmountable territory.

Hurt, a Rochester, Minn., native, got the first start since his sophomore year and helped ignite the Gophers after a slow beginning with five of their first eight points, including the first of many three-pointers.

Rudrud, an Eden Prairie native, was awarded a scholarship this season after spending his first three years as a walk-on. So, you can imagine the crowd’s response when he drilled the 18th three of the game with 3:56 to play that broke the school record. The score was 97-68.

With three straight home losses before Sunday, Pitino faced heavy criticism from fans questioning his future with the program, but there’s just as much uncertainty with the team for next season.

Sophomore standout Daniel Oturu, who appears likely to leave early for the NBA, finished possibly his last game at the Barn with 10 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.

Oturu ignited a 14-2 run in the first half with six straight points, but the story of the game was three-point shooting and the spark from seniors.

In the second half, Kalscheur nailed his eighth three-pointer of the game to make it 92-62 with 6 ½ minutes to play. Demir then scored on the ensuing possession before he left the game to a standing ovation.

Demir transferred from Drexel last summer to get an opportunity to play a big role for a high major program that could make the NCAA tournament.

The latter won’t come to fruition unless the Gophers win the Big Ten tournament title next week in Indianapolis. They play Wednesday as the No. 12 seed against No. 13 seed Northwestern to open the conference tourney. The winner faces Iowa in the second round Thursday.