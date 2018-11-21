GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gabe Kalscheur, Gophers

The 6-4 freshman guard scored 18 of his season-high 25 points in the first half with six three-pointers in Tuesday’s win against Santa Clara. The former DeLaSalle standout hit 7-for-12 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

961 Jordan Murphy’s career rebounds to break Mychal Thompson’s school record (Murphy had 17 Tuesday).

49-33 Gophers’ rebounding edge

36 Shooting percentage for the Gophers

MARCUS FULLER