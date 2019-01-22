6 p.m. at No. 5 Michigan • Crisler Center • BTN, 100.3-FM

U has lost 15 of 17 to Wolverines

Preview: Back on the road for one game before a two-game homestand, the Gophers (14-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will try to win at Michigan for the first time since 2011. The Wolverines (17-1, 6-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, 64-54 at Wisconsin on Saturday. They shot 5-for-18 from three-point range and committed 16 turnovers. The Gophers erased an 11-point deficit in the second half and escaped with a 65-64 win Saturday against Penn State. The comeback victory helped them bounce back from a 27-point road loss at Illinois.

Players to watch: Gophers senior forward Jordan Murphy had 19 points, 21 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks against Penn State. Murphy is 21 rebounds away from surpassing Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll (1,148 from 1976-80) for No. 2 on the Big Ten’s all-time rebounding list. Freshman Iggy Brazdeikis, Michigan’s leading scorer (14.8 ppg), went scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting at Wisconsin. Brazdeikis had scored in double figures in 15 of his first 17 games this season.

Numbers: The Gophers have dropped 15 of their past 17 games against Michigan since 2008. Their last win was 83-78 at home in overtime in 2016-17. Minnesota fell 76-73 in overtime in Ann Arbor last season.

