Amir Coffey, Gophers

The 6-foot-8 junior guard had 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half, including 11 in the final eight minutes of the segment. He also finishedwith four assists and shot 8-for-8 from the free throw line.

70 Gophers’ shooting percentage in the second half Tuesday

11 Career high assists for Isaiah Washington, the most since Nate Mason’s game against Niagra in 2017.

54-26 The Gophers’ advantage in points in the paint, including Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu’s 26 points combined. Murphy had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Oturi finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

30-9 Run by the Gophers to build a 50-31 halftime lead.

