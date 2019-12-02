8 p.m. vs. Clemson • ESPN2, 100.3-FM

Interconference series comes to Barn

Preview: The Gophers (3-4) are looking for their first win against a high-major opponent this season. They fell to 0-4 in such games with last week’s 72-68 loss against DePaul at the Barn. All four losses have been by single digits, but three were away from home. Clemson (5-2) enters Monday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge as the last opponent for Minnesota during a four-game homestand. The Tigers’ five-game winning streak ended last week in a 71-67 loss to nationally ranked Colorado in Las Vegas. The Tigers’ Aamir Simms had a career-high 23 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Clemson finished runner-up in the event after defeating Texas Christian 62-60 in the previous game.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore center Daniel Oturu is the only player in the nation this season averaging at least 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and shooting 58% from the field. Oturu’s 19 points and 18 rebounds vs. DePaul marked his fifth double-double in seven games this year. Texas transfer Tevin Mack leads Clemson in scoring with 15.4 points per game, while shooting 53% from the field and 42% from three-point range.

Numbers: The Gophers’ last meeting with the Tigers was a 89-83 home win in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 30, 2015. Then-freshman Jordan Murphy had 24 of Minnesota’s 47 points off the bench.

MARCUS FULLER