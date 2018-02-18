U women’s gameday: Noon vs. Maryland • BTN, 93.3-FM

Preview: The Gophers (20-8, 9-6 Big Ten) are coming off a 93-87 victory over No. 23 Michigan on Wednesday at Williams Arena. The victory was the Gophers’ sixth in the past seven games. The No. 10 Terrapins (22-4, 11-2) are coming off a 75-65 loss to Purdue at home Thursday. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Terrapins, who have won 20 of 22 since opening the season 2-2. The Terrapins are 7-0 all-time against the Gophers. The teams met three times last season — twice in the regular season and once in the Big Ten tournament.

Players to watch: Freshman G/F Destiny Pitts had 10 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday — her sixth double-double of the season, tying Kenisha Bell for the Gophers team lead. Sophomore G Gadiva Hubbard had 17 points, a season-high seven assists and five steals (tying her career high). Sophomore G Kaila Charles leads the balanced Terrapins in scoring (17.8) and rebounding (8.2). Six players are averaging more than 10 points per game. Senior G Kristen Confroy leads the Big Ten (and is fifth in the nation) in three-point shooting percentage (47.3).

Numbers: Carlie Wagner scored 26 points vs. the Wolverines to move into fourth place on the Gophers’ career scoring list. Wagner (2,055 points) needs 42 points to tie for third place.

JOEL RIPPEL