GAME RECAP

OFFENSIVE MVP

Anthony McFarland, Maryland

The redshirt freshman running back rushed six times for 112 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown run on the Terrapins’ first possession and a 64-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Tre Watson, Maryland

The senior linebacker, a transfer from Illinois, led the Terrapins with 11 tackles (six solo), had a sack and returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown and 28-10 lead early in the third quarter.

By the numbers

8.5 Average yards per rush on Maryland’s 37 carries.

47.0 Average yards on Maryland’s six touchdown plays.

9 Tackles for loss by Maryland, including four sacks of Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad.

5 Pass breakups for Maryland cornerback Tino Ellis.

Randy Johnson