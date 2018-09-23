GAME RECAP
OFFENSIVE MVP
Anthony McFarland, Maryland
The redshirt freshman running back rushed six times for 112 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown run on the Terrapins’ first possession and a 64-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter.
DEFENSIVE MVP
Tre Watson, Maryland
The senior linebacker, a transfer from Illinois, led the Terrapins with 11 tackles (six solo), had a sack and returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown and 28-10 lead early in the third quarter.
By the numbers
8.5 Average yards per rush on Maryland’s 37 carries.
47.0 Average yards on Maryland’s six touchdown plays.
9 Tackles for loss by Maryland, including four sacks of Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad.
5 Pass breakups for Maryland cornerback Tino Ellis.
Randy Johnson
