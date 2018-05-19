– The Gophers softball team lost 2-1 to Texas on Friday night in the first game of the Seattle regional at Husky Softball Stadium.

Minnesota, No. 21 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings this week, went into the NCAA tournament on a hot streak, winning 19 of its past 20 games, including three times last weekend en route to a third consecutive Big Ten tournament title.

But senior righthander Paige von Sprecken threw a four-hitter for Texas (33-24) and was rarely in trouble. The loss dropped the Gophers (39-16) to the losers’ bracket. They will play the loser of the late night game between Washington and Boise State at noon Saturday.

The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning when Taylor Ellsworth doubled for the second time to open the inning. Gophers starter Amber Fiser stranded two runners at second and third base in the first inning and escaped without damage in the second inning, too, when a runner was thrown out at home on a squeeze play.

In the fourth, though, Texas took a 1-0 lead on Mary Ted’s bloop single to left just out of shortstop Claire Brandt’s reach. Fiser stranded two more runners, getting the third out when left fielder Ellee Jensen made a diving catch near the foul line.

The Gophers mounted a threat in the fourth. Kendyl Lindaman led off with an opposite-field double to right, and moved to third when Maddie Houlihan singled. But Sydney Dwyer, the next hitter, hit a line drive to the first baseman, who tagged the base to double up Houlihan. Danielle Parlich grounded out for the third out.

First-year Minnesota coach Jamie Trachsel.

For the fifth inning, the Gophers changed pitchers, bringing in junior Sydney Smith who was so effective in the conference tournament. She walked two batters but also got a strikeout to end the inning.

Minnesota tied the score in the bottom of the fifth when Brandt walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, to third on an infield hit and scored on a fielder’s choice.

But Texas retook the lead in their next at-bat on Kaitlyn Slack’s RBI single that bounced off diving MaKenna Partain’s body at second base and rolled away from her.

Von Sprecken, who had three strikeouts and three walks, improved to 12-11 on the season.