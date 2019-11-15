Days before Thursday’s four-set loss to Wisconsin, Gophers volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon dismissed there’s such a thing in the Big Ten as rivalry match because so many matches mean so much.

Still, the seventh-ranked Badgers’ tense 25-22, 23-25, 30-28, 29-27 victory over the fifth-ranked Gophers in a battle of two teams 13-1 in conference playing for Big Ten first place’s sole possession felt like more.

“If we decided we were just going to target one or two matches and decided we’d play extra special for those ones, we’d wouldn’t be very good in this Big Ten conference,” McCutcheon said. “Every night it’s on.”

On Thursday, it was really on.

A month ago, the Badgers swept the Gophers in three sets in Madison, Minnesota’s first loss since September 4 against Texas.

On Thursday, they persevered, changing the match by shrugging off two set points and working overtime to win the third set 30-28.

college volleyball * wisconsin def. gophers 3-1 Saturday: 7 p.m. vs. Michigan

From there, Wisconsin built a 10-5 lead early in the fourth set and three times led by six points, including 23-17. But Gophers reeled off eight of the next nine points to take a 25-24 lead and eventually force three more set points before succumbing to consecutive kills by Badgers outside hitter Molly Haggerty.

The Badgers began Thursday just where they ended against the Gophers a month ago, winning the first set just like they had all three in October.

This time, they did so by outdoing the Gophers in kills 22-14 and .487 to .324 in kill percentage. Wisconsin 6-8 junior middle blocker Dana Rettke had five of those kills while 5-3 outside hitter Madison Duello had four of them.

The Gophers evened the match by winning the second set after a six-point lead dwindled to just one twice at 22-21 and 23-22 before a Wisconsin service error and senior outside hitter Alexis Hart’s kill finished the set. They persevered through a point that wouldn’t end before Rettke finally finished to cut what were 21-15 and 22-16 Minnesota leads to 22-20.

On Tuesday, McCutcheon called his Gophers and Wisconsin “a couple teams that are at two very different phases of their maturation” despite sharing the Big Ten lead with 13-1 conference records before Thursday’s match.

He called the Badgers a team that found itself in non-conference play and continued on to a 17-5 overall record that included consecutive losses to Marquette and Baylor and then Washington twice, all in September.

Then Wisconsin opened Big Ten play with 12 consecutive victories over such teams as then-No. 2 Nebraska, then-No. 5 Penn State and a three-set sweep of the then-No. 6 Gophers before Ohio State beat them in four sets last Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

“They learned in their preseason, they made a few adjustment and they’ve been that team ever since,” McCutcheon said Tuesday. “Obviously, they’re really good.”

His Gophers, in turn, battled some injuries, including ones that sidelined senior setter Kylie Miller, sophomore defensive specialist CC McGraw and redshirt-senior middle blocker Taylor Morgan.

Miller has played in two matches since a Sept. 27 victory at Michigan State.

McCutcheon and the Gophers adjusted by switching tactics, employing at times a 6-2 system that features two setters including sophomore Bayley McMenimen.

“We went through our preseason, learned some pretty good lessons and we’ve had some injuries we’ve been dealing with,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve had different lineups, different systems. We’re two pretty different teams right now.” Wisconsin’s got a pretty good idea of how they’re going to play. We’re still trying to figure it out.”

Yet, his team has done so having won eight consecutive matches and 17 of its last 18 before Thursday.

The only blemish since consecutive losses to Florida State and Texas within the season’s first three matches is that three-set sweep by the Badgers in Madison on Oct. 13.

“We’re still trying to figure it out,” McCutcheon said. “Luckily, we’ve been able to do OK along the way. We’re still trying to get healthy.”

Miller remained out of action Thursday with a condition the team refers to only as a medical one.

“She’s still day-to-day,” McCutcheon said. “We’re still optimistic she can get back and be part of this season. Certainly that’s her intention as well. We’ve just got to see what the doctors say.”

Thursday’s match included the return former Gophers defensive specialist Lauren Barnes, who transferred to Wisconsin after last season. Now a junior, Barnes played an important role in last month’s three-set sweep against her former teammates.

“We got to compete against each other,” Gophers senior outside hitter Alexis Hart said. “It was good.”