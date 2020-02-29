The opportunity to win the Big Ten regular-season title was there for the taking for the Gophers men’s hockey team.

Given a boost with a loss by Ohio State earlier Friday, Minnesota needed only to beat Michigan on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, and the Gophers would’ve had the chance to secure the title with a win over the Wolverines in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Instead, the Gophers tied Michigan 2-2, then lost the extra point in a shootout when Jake Slaker scored in the second round. That result enabled idle Penn State to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title. The Nittany Lions finished with 41 points and received a bye into the Big Ten tournament semifinals, while the Gophers have 38. They could clinch a share of the Big Ten title with a victory over the Wolverines on Saturday, but they would lose the tiebreaker with Penn State for the top seed (more conference wins).

Minnesota is up one point on Ohio State for second place in the standings. The Gophers on Saturday will try to clinch home ice for the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Down 2-0 in the third period, the Gophers (14-13-6, 9-8-6-4 Big Ten) got goals from Jackson LaCombe and Brannon McMannus in a furious rally. Goalie Jack LaFontaine made 31 saves. In the shootout, both McManus and Ben Meyers couldn’t convert for Minnesota.

Wolverines goalie Strauss Mann made 53 saves, and Luke Morgan and Nick Pastujov scored goals at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Before the Gophers-Michigan game started, Minnesota received help from its archrival to the east when Wisconsin defeated Ohio State 3-2 in Columbus on a power-play goal with 5:09 left in the third period.

Any momentum the Gophers received from that result quickly disappeared when Morgan took a pass from linemate Nick Granowicz and beat LaFontaine glove side.

Blake McLaughlin sprung Sammy Walker for a breakaway at 6:54 of the second, but Mann made a big glove save to keep Michigan ahead.

Minnesota dominated play in the second period, outshooting the Wolverines 22-9. Mann, however, was up to the test, especially with the Gophers repeatedly firing shots into his chest.

The Gophers went back on the power play at 7:05 of the second when Michigan’s Garrett Van Wyhe held McManus, but the Wolverines killed the penalty as the Gophers had trouble keeping the puck in the zone.

Midway through the period, the Gophers peppered Mann, but he denied Jaxon Nelson and Jack Perbix near the blue paint. By then, Minnesota was outshooting Michigan 13-3 for the period.

At 13:52 of the second, Michigan got a power play when Jack Perbix was whistled for contact to the head. The Gopher killed the penalty but couldn’t convert two shorthanded rushes when Mann first denied Nelson and later stopped Walker off a feed from Tyler Nanne.

Pastujov boosted Michigan’s lead to 2-0 at 3:56 of the third when he skated past Gophers defenseman Ryan Zuhlsdorf and tucked the puck past LaFontaine.

LaCombe got the Gophers back in it at 5:47 when he took a pass from Zuhlsdorf and blasted a shot past Mann.

With 6:40 left in the third, Michigan’s Jack Becker was called for boarding Tyler Nanne, and the penalty was increased to a major and game misconduct after review. Minnesota tied it 2-2 when McManus tipped in Robbie Stucker’s blast with 4:02 left in third. Minnesota pushed in the remainder of the major but didn’t get another puck past Mann.