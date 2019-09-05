The No. 8-ranked Gophers volleyball team lost its second match in a row, falling to host Texas 25-22, 29-27, 35-33 on Wednesday. The No. 3 Longhorns are now 3-0. Minnesota, which was ranked No. 3 in the AVCA preason poll, drops to 1-2.

Stephanie Samedy had 14 kills, Adanna Rollins 13 and Alexis Hart 11 for the Gophers; Kylie Miller had 41 assists.

The Gophers led 19-17 in the first set after consecutive ace serves by Miller but the Longhorns, after a timeout, won the next three points and held on.

Regan Pittman appeared to give Minnesota a 23-19 lead in the second set on a kill, but Texas challenged the call, claiming the Gophers touched a ball that went out, and the call was reversed, making it 22-20. The second set was then tied at 25, 26 (on a kill by Alexis Hart) and 27 (on a kill by Taylor Morgan) before the Longhorns got the final two points.

Micaya White had the final two kills for Texas in the third set.

Texas hit .371, the Gophers .328.