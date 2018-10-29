Top-ranked Wisconsin beat the third-ranked Gophers 4-1 in women’s hockey Sunday in Madison, Wis., forcing the Gophers to settle for a split of their weekend series.

Minnesota got 25 saves from junior Sydney Scobee and freshman Emily Oden scored for the Gophers (7-2-1, 5-2-1-0 WCHA), who won the series opener 1-0.

Minnesota surrendered the first goal of the game but countered less than two minutes later when Oden scored her third goal of the season, and the teams took a 1-1 tie into the first intermission.

Through two periods, the Gophers were outshot 24-13 and trailed 2-1, but the Gophers ended up with a 31-29 advantage in shots on goal after outshooting the Badgers 18-5 in the final 20 minutes. But Wisconsin (9-1-0, 3-1-0) scored twice in the final six minutes.

“Another good hockey game between two good teams,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “We started a little slow but were able to tie it up at the end of the first. We had a chance going into the third and had a couple power plays but couldn’t find a way to get one in there. I’m proud of the way our team played there in the third in particular and gave ourselves a chance.”