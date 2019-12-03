Gophers fans gasped when Daniel Oturu covered his face in disgust after being called for his third foul on a moving screen late in the first half of Monday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

What could’ve been a turning point in another disappointing game ended being an opportunity for the Richard Pitino’s team to show it was more than just a one-man show.

Marcus Carr scored a career-high 24 points Monday for the Gophers, who beat their first high-major opponent this season, 78-60 vs. Clemson at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (4-4), who shot 54 percent from the field, never trailed the entire game even during long stretches without their leading scorer and rebounder. Oturu still finished with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting and four blocks in 24 minutes.

Carr, a sophomore point guard, was aggressive from the start against an opponent he faced before when he played in the Atlantic Coast Conference as a freshman at Pittsburgh in 2017-18.

After sitting out last season as a transfer, the Toronto native experienced his share of ups and downs in his first month in maroon and gold.

Gophers guard Marcus Carr drove to the basket in the second half.

After a four-point performance in a loss to DePaul last week, Carr gave the Gophers another consistent scoring option to complement Oturu in a much-needed victory on Monday.

The Gophers, who led 35-29 at halftime, opened the second half with a 10-1 run sparked by baskets from Oturu and Carr.

Oturu’s time on the floor came in short spurts to keep him from fouling out. The 6-foot-10 former Cretin-Derham Hall standout was even more efficient with limited minutes. He made his first seven baskets of the game, including a layup off a nifty spin move to make it 51-35 at 14:45.

The Tigers (5-3), who were playing in their first road game Monday, made one last run to cut it to 62-50 after a strong drive from Khavon Moore around eight-minute mark.

Recognizing that his team needed another lift, Carr scored five straight points, including a three-pointer to extend it to a 17-point advantage.

Gabe Kalscheur also had 15 points for the Gophers, who beat their first high-major opponent after losses to DePaul, Utah, Butler and Oklahoma this year.

Pitino’s team played well enough to have a chance to win all four previous games vs. the Power Six, but Minnesota lost by single digits. The Gophers didn’t have to worry about the game being close Monday night.

Early Big Ten play begins for Minnesota in a week traveling to play on Dec. 9 at Iowa.