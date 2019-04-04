Richard Pitino and the Gophers were one of the first high majors to show serious interest in Texas center Sam Freeman when he earned a scholarship after dominating at their team camp last summer.

The 6-foot-10 senior at Northwest High announced Thursday on Twitter that he would play for Minnesota next season.

Freeman, a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, was down to the Gophers and Virginia Tech, but Buzz Williams left the Hokies for Texas A&M on Wednesday. Freeman was aware of Williams’ departure. Pitino has three scholarships left for the 2019 recruiting class. Wasatch Academy (Utah) four-star guard Tre’ Williams was the U’s only signed recruit so far.

“He’s a rebounder and a defender,” Freeman’s mentor and Creating Young Minds co-founder Mathis Crowder said this week. “You had (Jordan) Murphy doing a lot of the rebounding this year. He did a great job, but he was undersized. This young man is only 17 years old, and he’s 6-10 and 230. He’s basically a player they don’t make too much anymore. A rebounder, defender, hustle guy who will do all the dirty work. He’s basically what Michigan State has. Minnesota would get that. He’s that kind of kid. He’s a loyal kid, hardworking kid and has no excuses. He just does it.”

Last weekend, Freeman concluded his official visit to Minnesota’s campus, saying: “It was well put together. I enjoyed it a lot.”

"I was always told hardwork pays off in the end," Freeman said on his commitment video Thursday. "I was always that one kid under the radar, not high in recruiting with no stars. I was and still am slept on, but I continue to grind hard and work hard everyday to get to where I'm going to. I had a lot of hate and a lot of doubters, but it's only fueling my fire ... I'm extremely excited to announce that I will be attending the University of Minnesota."

Freeman’s father, Sam Sr., thought Pitino and the Gophers had an impressive pitch to his son.

“The opportunity to earn playing time,” Freeman’s dad told the Star Tribune was a big selling point. “The staff did a great job of recruiting him. The people in the community seem to support the program. Very nice city. The facilities were nice.”

As a senior this year at Northwest, Freeman averaged 13.5 points, 11 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for a 30-8 5A district championship team. He was picked to All-Distrcit and all-region teams. He had 28 rebounds in one game, while also posting a 22-point, 20-reboud, 10-block performance vs. Plano West High School.

One of the coaches who followed Freeman earlier was Gophers assistant Kyle Lindsted, who had a previously relationship with Crowder when working at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas several years ago.

“Coach Kyle saw the talent and saw the potential,” Crowder said. “And Sam’s still growing and maturing. They say he might end up 7-foot. His whole family is tall.”

The Gophers graduate two in the frontcourt with All-Big Ten forward Jordan Murphy and 7-foot center Matz Stockman. The only returning true center is 6-10 Daniel Oturu, who was one of the top freshmen in the Big Ten. Pitino also will return forwards Jarvis Omersa and Eric Curry, who had season-ending foot surgery last month.