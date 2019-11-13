The Gophers climbed nine spots to No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening.
That's a jump from No. 17 last week in the first CFP rankings, as the Gophers (9-0) remained one of five undefeated teams in the nation, knocking off then-No. 4 Penn State 31-26.
According to ESPN, Minnesota's nine-spot jump is the largest in the history of the CFP poll.
Minnesota's next test will come Saturday at No. 20 Iowa, where the Gophers haven't won since 1999.
The Gophers also jumped to No. 7 on Sunday in the latest Associated Press poll.
