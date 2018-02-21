8 p.m. vs. Iowa • Williams Arena • BTN (1130-AM, 103.5-FM)

Senior night vs. Hawkeyes

Preview: The Gophers (14-15, 3-13 Big Ten) enter their final regular-season home game Wednesday trying to end a nine-game losing streak after a 73-63 overtime loss Monday night at Wisconsin. The Gophers led by seven with five minutes to play, but they scored only one point in the rest of regulation, gave up the tying basket to Ethan Happ with five seconds left and were outscored 14-4 in overtime. It was their 10th loss this season by double digits, including a 94-80 loss Jan. 30 at Iowa City. Junior G Dupree McBrayer returned Monday after missing two games because of a lower left leg injury, playing 38 minutes and scoring eight points, but his status is uncertain for Wednesday’s game. … The Hawkeyes (12-17, 3-13) are on a five-game losing streak since beating the Gophers last month, including blowing a 13-point lead in an 84-82 loss against Indiana at home Saturday.

Players to watch: Minnesota will be honoring seniors Nate Mason, Bakary Konate and Gaston Diedhiou. All three were part of Richard Pitino’s first full recruiting class with the Gophers in 2014. … Iowa sophomore F Tyler Cook had 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s loss to Indiana.

Numbers: The Gophers beat Iowa 101-89 in double overtime in their last game in the series at home last season. Jordan Murphy had 25 points and 19 rebounds in the victory.

MARCUS FULLER