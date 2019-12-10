IMPACT PLAYER: Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

The sophomore guard had 16 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. He shot 8-for-15, including 5-for-7 from three.

BY THE NUMBERS

6-for-25 Gophers’ shooting from three, including 2-for-10 in the second half.

1-for-20 Combined shooting for Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur, including 0-for-13 from three.

MARCUS FULLER