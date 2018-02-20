7 p.m. vs. Indiana • Williams Arena • No TV, 93.3-FM

Gophers, Hoosiers both hot lately

Preview: The Gophers (21-6, 10-4 Big Ten) moved into a tie for third place with Nebraska in the conference standings with a 93-74 victory over Maryland on Sunday. The victory was their seventh in eight games. Indiana (15-12, 8-6) is coming off an 83-75 home victory over Nebraska on Saturday. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Hoosiers, whose last conference loss was 74-70 at Maryland on Jan. 16. The seven-game winning streak is the Hoosiers’ longest in Big Ten play since winning eight in a row in the 1982-83 season.

Players to watch: G/F Destiny Pitts earned her seventh Big Ten freshman of the week honor Monday, tying her with Amanda Zahui B. for the program record, after she averaged 15 points and 10.5 rebounds in the Gophers’ two victories. … G Kenisha Bell, who leads the Gophers in scoring (19.7), scored 21 points Sunday to become the 24th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. … Senior G Tyra Buss, who scored 37 (one shy of her career high) on Saturday, leads the Hoosiers in scoring (20.6). Senior F Amanda Cahill is averaging 14.9 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Numbers: With 101 points vs. Penn State on Feb. 11, 93 vs. Michigan on Wednesday and 93 vs. Maryland on Sunday, the Gophers have scored at least 90 in three consecutive conference games for the first time in program history.

Joel Rippel