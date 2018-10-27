Game recap
OFFENSIVE MVP
Tanner Morgan, Gophers
The redshirt freshman quarterback, starting in place of injured Zack Annexstad, completed 17 of 24 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensive MVP
Jordan Howden, Gophers
The true freshman walk-on safety intercepted a pass, made seven tackles, four solo, and broke up three passes.
By the numbers
4 Running backs who have rushed for 100 or more yards in a game for the Gophers this season. Shannon Brooks joined Rodney Smith, Mohamed Ibrahim and Bryce Williams on Friday. That is a school record for different 100-yard rushers in a season
4 Turnovers for the Gophers. They lost three of five fumbles and had one pass intercepted.
Randy Johnson
