WCHA FINAL FACE-OFF
Where: Ridder Arena
Saturday semifinals
2 p.m.: Wisconsin vs. Bemidji State
5 p.m.: Gophers vs. Ohio State
Sunday's championship
2 p.m.: Winners
Coverage: Saturday's games streamed on WCHA.com; Sunday's game will air live on FSN.
Gophers (22-10-3): Ranked No. 7 nationally, Minnesota is on the bubble for the eight-team NCAA tournament. The Gophers can still make it if they lose Saturday, but the danger rises if No. 3 Boston College doesn't win Hockey East, or if No. 8 St. Lawrence wins the ECAC. No. 9 Robert Morris, or another lower-ranked CHA team, will get an automatic NCAA bid by winning that conference tournament.
Ohio State (23-9-4): The Buckeyes are seeded second in the WCHA tournament, one spot ahead of the Gophers. Emma Maltais was named WCHA Rookie of the Year.
Wisconsin (29-3-2): The top-seeded, No. 1 ranked Badgers had a bye last weekend after sweeping the Gophers in Madison. Wisconsin is 4-0 against Minnesota but all four were one-goal games.
Bemidji State (16-18-3): The WCHA tournament champion receives an automatic NCAA bid, and that's what the fourth-seeded Beavers need after winning two of three against Minnesota-Duluth last weekend.
JOE CHRISTENSEN
