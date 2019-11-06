College basketball teams that struggled like Richard Pitino’s Gophers did from three-point range last season weren’t supposed to get better. Not when the NCAA decided to extend the line further out this year.

The Gophers might end up being the exception to the new rule.

Even during a 22-win NCAA tournament season last year, the Gophers were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the country. This 2019-20 squad might have discovered their identity after 13 three-pointers in Tuesday’s 85-50 opening win vs. Cleveland State in front of 8,693 at Williams Arena.

Marcus Carr and Payton Willis, who were among five newcomers to make their debut Tuesday, combined for 35 points, 16 assists, 11 rebounds and eight three-pointers. The 13 three-pointers in the opener tied the most for the Gophers under Pitino with a game vs. Missouri State in 2015.

“They were in a zone and were giving us that,” Pitino said. “Those guys can shoot. Payton can shoot. Gabe [Kalscheur] can shoot. Marcus can shoot. So, if you’re open you’ve got to take what the defense gives you.”

Benefitting from his teammates nailing outside shots to open up the lane, Gophers big man Daniel Oturu finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five blocks.

Gophers guard Marcus Carr made a strong move to the basket past Cleveland State forward Deante Johnson (35) in the second half at Williams Arena. Carr scored a game-high 18 points in the Gophers' 85-50 victory Tuesday night.

The Gophers pulled away in the first half Tuesday with a 19-1 run, including seven of their first nine field goals from beyond the arc.

The new men’s college three-point line is now 22 feet and 1 3/4 inches. The same distance as the international arc but still closer than the NBA.

One thing is for sure, the Gophers surely couldn’t be much worse than last season when they ranked 344th nationally in threes per game (5.3) and 300th in three-point percentage (31.7).

Pitino had the new three-point line put down in the U’s practice facility before summer workouts. They also were able to get used to shooting from that distance playing three games during a foreign trip to Italy in August.

“We’ve been saying all preseason leading up that we’re pretty confident in our ability to shoot the ball,” Carr said. “When I attack and kick [out], and when they take shots I really think every single one is going in.”

Surprisingly, sophomore Gabe Kalscheur, who set a school freshman record with 77 threes and made 41 percent of them last season, wasn’t even the team’s best shooter Tuesday. Willis had 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range.

– all threes. The fifth time was the charm with Kalscheur getting the scoring started with a pair of long-range bombs.

The first field goal attempt inside the arc wasn’t until Oturu’s layup at the 14:14 mark. Cleveland State packed into a 2-3 zone early to take away the 6-foot-10 sophomore’s post scoring, but he drilled back-to-back jumpers.

After Carr and Willis drilled back-to-back threes, Michael Hurt’s layup made it a 21-point advantage. The Gophers led 38-21 at halftime after shooting 7-for-19 from beyond the arc.

By the time Minnesota led 78-40 late in the second half, Alihan Demir became the fifth different player to make a three-pointer in the game. Demir, a 6-9 transfer from Drexel, also gave the Gophers their 13th basket from long distance.

How well Minnesota’s team continues to shoot moving forward will be something to watch, especially with the first of six major conference foes in nonconference this season Saturday against Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“We’ll see what our identity is against these Power Five schools,” Willis said. “It’s going to be a good test for us.”