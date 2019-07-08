Gophers sophomore Casey O'Brien will share his experience as a four-time cancer survivor with some of the biggest names in Big Ten football.

The walk-on holder will speak on behalf of the student-athletes, delivering a speech at the Big Ten Football Media Days Kickoff Luncheon on July 19 in Chicago. O'Brien discovered he had osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, after feeling discomfort in his knee. But he still played high school football while going through chemotherapy, switching from quarterback to holder. And while his cancer has returned three more times, he continues to beat the disease.

Eric Decker was the most recent Gophers player to speak at the event, back in 2009.

Three other Gophers players will speak with the media July 18: senior receiver Tyler Johnson, senior defensive lineman Carter Coughlin and sophomore running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Coach P.J. Fleck will also address the media.

In other news, BetOnline set the Gophers over/under for wins this upcoming season at 7.5. Only Wisconsin (8.5) and Nebraska (8) are better in the Big Ten West, with Iowa the same at 7.5.