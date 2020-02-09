For a brief moment in time, the Gophers were on top of the Big Ten conference.

Coach Bob Motkzo didn’t like hearing that after Friday’s win against Michigan State, preferring to focus on the task at hand rather than the ultimate goal.

“We want to win our series against teams,” Motzko said. “That’s the great thing about college hockey league play is battling your series out. And let’s just continue to do that. A lot of hockey left to be talking about standings.”

Well, after a 4-2 loss to the Spartans on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 9,661, Motzko’s trepidation makes sense. The Gophers dropped to 13-11-4 (8-6-4-3 Big Ten), ending their six-game winning streak and losing just their second game of the second half. Both the losses in the past 10 games have been to Michigan State.

Penn State is now first in the conference.

For the first two periods, the Gophers outshot the Spartans 31-20. Scott Reedy started the scoring Saturday of a quick passing play with his linemates. Blake McLaughlin passed to Sammy Walker, who skated into the slot before passing it back to Reedy for the goal.

McLaughlin, Reedy and Walker combined for five goals in the weekend, including two Saturday, and 13 points overall. McLaughlin finished with two goals and three assists, Reedy with three goals and one assist and Walker with four assists.

“Both really smart kids, and they’re always buzzing around the puck and just making plays happen constantly,” Reedy said Friday of playing with Walker and McLaughlin. “The D-zone, O-zone, neutral zone, pucks always moving. They’re moving. So it’s nice to find my lanes and just kind of build off what they’re doing.”

It took Michigan until its 19th shot late in the second period to level the score. Gophers goaltender Jared Moe let a big rebound bounce away from him, and Michigan State’s first-line center Patrick Khodorenko cleaned it up.

But the Gophers remedied that mistake quickly. Fewer than three minutes later, defenseman Tyler Nanne took a shot past the left circle, which deflected off Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon. McLaughlin scrambled to flick the puck in past a laid-out Lethemon.

The wheels came off in the third period, a bit baffling considering how strong the Gophers started. Michigan State looked the fatigued team for most of the game, but the Gophers seemed to lose all their speed in the final stanza.

Penalties made for a slow start for the Gophers, who hadn’t taken any prior to that, while Michigan State had three. Two calls in the first five minutes eventually led to another Spartans’ tying goal from defenseman Dennis Cesana at the blue line.

Michigan State took its first lead of the weekend with about 10 minutes to go. Defenseman Tommy Miller also lined up a shot from near the blue line. Winger Brody Stevens doubled the lead a couple minutes later in front of the net.

Moe finished the game with 31 saves while Lethemon made 36.

The Gophers have three more Big Ten series left in the regular season, at Notre Dame and Penn State before the finale at home against Michigan.