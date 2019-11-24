The Gophers were scoring and the crowd at 3M Arena at Mariucci was roaring over the news that ESPN’s “College GameDay’’ was coming to town for next Saturday’s Gophers-Badgers football game. For two periods, all was well for the home team, which held a two-goal lead over Wisconsin in the finale of a Big Ten men’s hockey series.

Instead, Wisconsin surged in the third period Saturday night, scoring two goals to force overtime. Neither team scored in the five minutes of five-on-five overtime, so the game officially is a 3-3 tie.

With an extra point in the Big Ten standings on the line, the teams played wild minutes of three-on-three OT, with no goals but Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine making four saves on one-on-none breakaways.

The game went to a shootout, and Wisconsin’s Max Zimmer beat LaFontaine to secure the extra point in the standings. Ben Meyers hit the pipe and Sampo Ranta rang one off the crossbar in their shootout attempts.

The Gophers (5-6-3, 2-3-3-2 Big Ten) built a 3-1 lead through two periods on goals by Bryce Brodzinski, Blake McLaughlin and Scott Reedy. Wisconsin (6-7-1, 1-4-1-1) got goals from Ty Emberson, Tarek Baker and K’Andre Miller.

Emberson’s goal gave Wisconsin a 1-0 lead at 18:31 of the second just after a Badgers power play ended, but Brodzinski tied it by beating the first-period clock for his first career goal.

Freshman defenseman Jackson LaCombe fired a puck from the corner to the front of the net, and Brodzinski directed it between goalie Jack Berry’s legs just before time expired. The play was reviewed by officials and confirmed as a goal at 19:59.

The Gophers got a power play 3:30 into the second when Alex Turcotte was called for roughing, and Minnesota cashed in with McLaughlin’s power-play goal at 4:22 for a 2-1 lead. McLaughlin took a pass from Brannon McManus and blasted a shot past Berry.

Reedy took an interference penalty at 6:49 of the second, but the Gophers killed it and Reedy quickly redeemed himself. Just after leaving the box, Reedy blocked a shot, and he and Brannon McManus broke free on a two-on-one rush. McManus fed Reedy, who slipped the puck past Berry for a 3-1 Gophers lead at 9:13.

Wisconsin wasted no time in the third period cutting into the Gophers’ lead. Only 18 seconds in, Tarek Baker beat LaFontaine to make it 3-2.

The Badgers weren’t done. Miller, a sophomore defenseman from Minnetonka, beat LaFontaine with a shot from the point to tie the score 3-3 at 5:34 of the third.