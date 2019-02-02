When the Gophers took the ice against Michigan on Friday, it began the final full month of the regular season. Just four more series with Big Ten foes would determine the playoff seedings, where heading into this weekend, only five points separated second place from last.

“Ohio State’s clearly out in front, and then it’s six teams battling,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko characterized it earlier this week.

So probably not the greatest sign for the Gophers to come out flat in a disastrous second period before an eventual 4-2 loss to Michigan at 3M Arena at Mariucci in front of an announced crowd of 8,238. The Gophers fell to 10-12-4 (7-7-3-0 Big Ten) while Michigan improved to 10-10-6 (6-6-4-2 Big Ten). Heading into this game, the Gophers sat in third in the conference standings with 24 points, Michigan close behind with 21.

While the home team scored early in the first period from junior center Rem Pitlick’s power-play one-timer, the unit seemed to forget itself in the second period. Two opportunities in that period created just one shot on goal. A big part of that shot disparity was just an in general shambolic period. Michigan outshot the Gophers 22-5, including keeping the Gophers from registering their first shot of the period until five minutes before the buzzer. The Wolverines would end the game up 45-26 in shots.

Michigan junior winger Will Lockwood had evened the score back at 7:14 in the first period, putting away his own rebound after Gophers junior goaltender Mat Robson blocked his first attempt. Freshman center Garrett Van Wyhe then sneaked a goal past Robson, where he lurked unmarked in front of the goal at 8:02 in the second. Sophomore winger Michael Pastujov then flew through the neutral zone and took a shot through traffic to catch Robson off guard at 14:34.

While the Gophers’ power-play looked uncharacteristically off, the penalty kill picked up some slack. It killed three power plays with seven shots in the second period, including a 1:24 of five-on-three.

Gophers goaltender Mat Robson and defenseman Clayton Phillips stopped the initial shot of Michigan forward Will Lockwood, but Lockwood scored off the rebound during the first period.

The Gophers power play, though, came back from the dead in the third period thanks to sophomore winger Brannon McManus. At 12:34, he jammed the puck past Michigan junior goaltender Hayden Lavigne to put his team within one. The special team has scored at least one goal with the man advantage in six-consecutive games now and ranked fifth in the nation at .258 entering this matchup.

But Michigan senior defenseman Nicholas Boka scored a wrap-around goal shorthanded with about three minutes to play to seal his team’s victory.

Even with the outcome non-ideal, several streaking players kept up their good play. Pitlick, the team’s leading scorer, picked up two points. Motzko reunited the strong all-freshman line after Sammy Walker and Nathan Burke were ill last weekend. Senior winger Tyler Sheehy even extended his point run of 16 of the past 17 games.

But that individual success isn’t going to help the Gophers nab home ice in the impending postseason.

“Our guys, they’ve got a full understanding … it’s going to be a wide-open playoff race,” Motzko said. “Just be healthy and playing your best hockey [at the end of the year].

“There are seven teams that really feel that you can win the Big Ten playoffs. … So I think it’s going to be a wild finish.”

The Gophers rematch with Michigan at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mariucci.