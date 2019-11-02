Leads of two goals in the first period and one in the second weren’t enough for the Gophers men’s hockey team in a 5-3 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Nick Leivermann, a sophomore defenseman from Eden Prairie, scored two goals and Charlie Raith got the winner in the third period as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish defeated the Gophers. Notre Dame (5-0-1, 1-0-1-0 Big Ten) emerged with a win and a tie in the opening series of conference play, while Minnesota (3-4-1, 0-1-1-1) scored in the three-on-three overtime Friday night after a 2-2 tie to earn an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

On Saturday, the Gophers built a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Brannon McManus at 12:34 and Jack Perbix at 16:13.

Notre Dame chipped away at the lead. With Gophers forward Bryce Brodzinski off for holding, Leivermann beat goalie Jared Moe on a shot from the high slot that grazed the post and went in at 5:20. Spencer Stastney evened the score 2-2 at 13:46.

The Gophers responded quickly, with Wait scoring his first goal of the season for a 3-2 lead at 14:28. Wait patiently waited for Irish goalie Cale Morris to commit, then roofed a backhander over the goalie.

Minnesota couldn’t get out of the period without surrendering the lead as Leivermann scored his second of the game at 17:53.

Notre Dame players celebrated after defenseman Spencer Stastney (24) scored a goal in the third period.

The Fighting Irish took control in the third period, grabbing their first lead 1:25 in when Raith beat Moe on a shot from the point to make it 4-3. Notre Dame outshot the Gophers 17-2 in the third period. Trevor Janicke scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left to set the final score.